Letter: Pritzker’s ‘stay home’ order skewed toward Chicago

Regarding “Illinois governor issues ‘stay home’ order starting Saturday to slow spread of virus” (March 21): First, I understand the need to want to curb the coronavirus. We all do. However, making a mandatory stay-at-home order for all Illinois residents is overreach. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shown the people of Illinois his lack of leadership by trying to impose a “one size” fits all rule.
Since Pritzker refuses to live in Springfield, and works out of Chicago, his decisions seem to be designed for the needs of an area like Chicago. Yes, many people crammed together in the city need to be handled differently than a place like Columbia or Smithton, Illinois. Additionally, my neighbors are being smart through this whole ordeal, but we need good leadership in Springfield and not follow-the-leader mentality based on what New York or California have done.
Most Americans are smart, especially older ones like me who use common sense in making decisions and don’t make them based on what is said on social media or unreliable media outlets.
Pritzker should be handling this on a city-by-city and county-by-county basis.
Grant Richter • Columbia, Ill.
