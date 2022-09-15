Letter: Private police are helpers, not enemies, of city police

Regarding "St. Louis’ private police forces make security a luxury of the rich" (Sept. 11): Peter Joy, a professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said there would be less demand for The City’s Finest and other companies if the police department was more effective. I believe he has it right. There would be less demand for private security if there was less crime.

But he goes on to imply that the presence of private security might be a cause of increased crime. He has that backwards. High crime was already here and created the need for a private police supplement, not vice-versa. Private firms actually help the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department by alerting them to, and often helping solve, crimes that would otherwise just add to the woes of an already overloaded department.

Instead of blaming private security firms, interested parties should be asking why off-duty officers prefer to work with the private teams instead of just working overtime with the city.

Daniel Landiss • St. Louis