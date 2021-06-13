Letter: Private schools need to teach ugly US history as well

Regarding “State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism” (May 29): It is obvious that there is a Herculean effort underway in some state legislatures to hide historical facts from the developing minds of public school students.

As a late-1950s to 1960s graduate of local Catholic elementary, high school and university institutions, I’m also interested in what private schools have done to ensure that all historical facts are presented in history and social studies curricula.

As a prime example, I personally only learned from media reports in recent years of the horrific Tulsa, Oklahoma, and East St. Louis racial attacks by white mobs. Those reports included photos of the fires and mass destruction of Black-owned businesses and residences. And we have come to learn from the news media that other, similar incidents occurred across the country.