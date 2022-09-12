 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Private security forces could bolster the St. Louis police

Private Policing

Charles Betts, president and CEO of The City's Finest, works in the office of the private security firm Wednesday, March 25, 2015, in St. Louis. 

 Whitney Curtis, for ProPublica

Regarding “St. Louis’ private police forces make security a luxury of the rich” (Sept. 8): To my understanding, a St. Louis private police force is being employed by residents for these reasons:

• Grocery stores, pharmacies, community events, entertainment venues can obtain security to protect their workers, their investment and customers.

• Companies that hire them enables the companies to occupy buildings and provide revenue.

• It helps with neighborhood preservation. A private police force helps provide a safe place for people with special talents, resources, and connections that we need to keep in St Louis.

• The city can’t generally afford to pay its police officers enough to make them stay. A private police force could help reduce the burden put on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police force.

The struggle to find solutions to protect all, rich or poor, is ongoing. More support for our police and the prompt prosecution of criminals is needed. The city has many residents needing this help, and I believe the survival and success of the city impacts the entire metro area.

E. Gilstrap • House Springs

