Letter: Privately, Trump doesn’t really want a second term
Letter: Privately, Trump doesn't really want a second term

Framed photographs of U.S. President Donald Trump's parents, Fred and Mary Trump, sit on a table in the Oval Office while the president meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House August 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

I have a theory on what President Donald Trump’s strategy is regarding the 2020 election. Contrary to all his bluster and lying, I think he actually realizes what a disaster his tenure as president has been. His failures are too numerous to mention in a letter to the editor. Perhaps he has decided he does not want to be president for another four years. Rather than announce that he will not accept the Republican nomination in August, he is sabotaging his own reelection chances by making disastrous decisions on everything having to do with governing the United States.

He does not possess the courage to back away from a job he is totally unfit to have. So, perhaps he will take his chances of being indicted when he becomes a private citizen. What else can explain his absolute abdication of responsibility for anything?

Joel Harriss • St. Louis

