Letter: Privatizing airport would be a mistake for the city

The plan to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport was a sham. No other city in the United States of any significant size, other than San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a privatized airport. One city tried it, and it failed. This is a huge taxpayer ripoff, and it would have made the Loop Trolley folly look like a small mistake compared to this whopper flopper waiting to happen. 

The city gambled with its biggest and best asset. The Better Together fiasco was another huge flop. I worked at St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment — better known as Slate — for 25 years and saw that agency practically destroyed over the last two years. This destruction has to stop. There should be, actually must be, a public vote before future consideration of allowing our airport to be privatized.

James Sahaida • St. Louis

