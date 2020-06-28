Letter: Privatizing St. Louis' airport just makes no sense

In Mark Schlinkmann's article "Backers of plan to privatize Lambert submit petitions to try to force November vote" (June 23): Once again Rex Sinquefield, one of Missouri's wealthiest residents, is the "funding" behind the secretive Pelopidas company lobbying to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He has previously made several attempts to reduce funding for critical St. Louis infrastructure by eliminating city earnings tax as well as numerous other behind-the-scenes defunding ideas that do not help the city.
City voters need to get to the bottom of a few things. What do we have to gain by leasing our airport to the wealthiest man in the state, and why does he want to lease it? There must be tons of money to be made, or he wouldn't be involved. I realize the politicians involved only see the dollar signs in the short term. They see leases for $1.7 billion. But once that money is spent, then what? No money coming in and no more ownership of our new "Rex Sinquefield" airport.
Mayor Lyda Krewson seems oblivious to the airport being stolen from right under her nose. She did partially withdraw the federal application for privatization, but it has not been enough. Other politicians are salivating at the potential windfall coming in and how they can shift it for their own purposes instead of actually helping the underfunded areas of the city. We can make St. Louis a better city. We can hire a reputable company to develop the airport area. Why pay a secretive company to do it? It just makes no sense.
Alderman Megan Green has joined efforts to advance several measures to require voter input on any city contracts worth over $10 million for more than 10 years. Also, she proposes that voter approval be required for any outsourcing of city services to private companies worth $10 million in excess of five years. These are both well-thought-out proposals that would keep St. Louis' airport under public control.
She is clearly looking out for the residents of St. Louis. I'm not sure if anyone else is. Save our airport.
Jean Klaus • Maryland Heights
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.