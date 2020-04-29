Letter: Privatizing US Postal Service would streamline costs

Who else wants Congress, which can’t even convince the U.S. Mint to quit wasting money making pennies, to bail out the U.S. Postal Service? We need to create profit incentives by privatizing both of these government agencies.
A candidate for this could be Engie, a French company that contracts for long-term, on-site management of utilities for American universities. The company proposes to offer the same for selected government facilities. Current employees of the clients are retained with no change in pay and benefits, but new employees can be reimbursed differently, similar to new auto workers. Equipment improvements follow.
For-profit control of postal services by a private firm would finally replace wasteful gasoline-engine delivery vehicles. Weak management, whereby no employee can ever be judged unsatisfactory, could end, at least for new hires. We might even see a temporary pause in the insane price increases for stamps.
Bob Hutton • Wildwood
