Letter: ‘Privilege’ aside, couple’s gun-pointing was an overreaction

Regarding “Protests and Privilege” (June 30): The headline immediately surprised and disappointed me. Protests and privilege have little to do with each other in this case. The protesters were claiming their First Amendment rights, albeit illegally on private property, and the homeowners overreacted. If they felt they needed the use of guns to protect their property, they should not have been pointed at the protesters. What I agree with, however, is they are hard working people who have a dream home. I don’t see them as privileged. I see them as people with goals who got an education and then worked hard.
Darlys Preslar • Fenton
