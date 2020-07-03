Letter: ‘Privilege’ aside, couple’s gun-pointing was an overreaction
Central West End couple display guns during protest

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on June 28 in the Central West End. No shots were fired, and the protesters marched on.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com.

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Protests and Privilege” (June 30): The headline immediately surprised and disappointed me. Protests and privilege have little to do with each other in this case. The protesters were claiming their First Amendment rights, albeit illegally on private property, and the homeowners overreacted. If they felt they needed the use of guns to protect their property, they should not have been pointed at the protesters. What I agree with, however, is they are hard working people who have a dream home. I don’t see them as privileged. I see them as people with goals who got an education and then worked hard.

Darlys Preslar • Fenton

