Letter: Pro- and anti-Trump voters will never be able to agree

Regarding "President-elect Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'" (Nov. 7): After the election, the calls for unity were uttered ad nauseum. But how can we unify? In the last four years President Donald Trump has ripped immigrant children from their parents, dismissed Russian interference in our elections, lied more than 30,000 times and cut taxes for billionaires. Trump was also impeached for attempting to extort a foreign leader and referred to military members as "suckers and losers," all the while Russian President Vladimir Putin put bounties on the heads of our U.S. servicemen. Trump also snuggled up to thug dictators while insulting our allies. He lied about and mishandled the pandemic, and crippled our economy.