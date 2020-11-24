 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pro- and anti-Trump voters will never be able to agree
0 comments

Letter: Pro- and anti-Trump voters will never be able to agree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Analysis: Trump's bid to spread misinformation and sow doubt

A person in a President Donald Trump mask poses for photos in front of a background with Trump on it as supporters attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding "President-elect Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'" (Nov. 7): After the election, the calls for unity were uttered ad nauseum. But how can we unify? In the last four years President Donald Trump has ripped immigrant children from their parents, dismissed Russian interference in our elections, lied more than 30,000 times and cut taxes for billionaires. Trump was also impeached for attempting to extort a foreign leader and referred to military members as "suckers and losers," all the while Russian President Vladimir Putin put bounties on the heads of our U.S. servicemen. Trump also snuggled up to thug dictators while insulting our allies. He lied about and mishandled the pandemic, and crippled our economy.

Yet more than 73 million American voters looked at that body of work (and more) by President Trump and collectively declared: I want four more years of that.

This is why Trump supporters and non-Trump supporters can't, and will never, get together. Even the very idea of it is patently absurd. We have irreconcilable differences.

Paul Burkhardt • Fenton 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports