Letter: Pro athletes have no more right to vaccine than others

I was disappointed to read that Ben Fredrickson thinks Major League Baseball should be able to have all their players vaccinated because he sees some younger people have gotten it (“10 Cardinals thoughts in the countdown to season opener,” March 22). It’s insensitive to everyone who is eligible but hasn’t been able to get be vaccinated and others who are patiently waiting for their vaccination.
Professional athletes have no more or less right to the vaccine and should wait their turn just like everybody else. Yes, as Fredrickson said, “games bring Americans joy,” but there are many who would trade an entire season for the chance to be with families and friends.
Michael Steinberg • Creve Coeur