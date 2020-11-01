Letter: Pro-Biden column needs to reach one-issue Catholics

Regarding Kevin F. O’Malley’s guest column: “Catholics — and everyone else — can feel proud of voting for Joe Biden” (Oct. 27): I’m afraid this comes too late and will not reach those who most need to read it: the one-issue voters who always choose the “pro-life” candidate no matter what. O’Malley reminds us that pro-life encompasses much more than protecting the unborn. Those already born who are poor, destitute, abandoned, underprivileged also need to be saved. It’s not only the teachings of the Catholic Church that tell us this, but any human being with any core values and compassion knows this to be true.