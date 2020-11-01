Letter: Pro-Biden column needs to reach one-issue Catholics

Regarding Kevin F. O’Malley’s guest column: “Catholics — and everyone else — can feel proud of voting for Joe Biden” (Oct. 27): I’m afraid this comes too late and will not reach those who most need to read it: the one-issue voters who always choose the “pro-life” candidate no matter what. O’Malley reminds us that pro-life encompasses much more than protecting the unborn. Those already born who are poor, destitute, abandoned, underprivileged also need to be saved. It’s not only the teachings of the Catholic Church that tell us this, but any human being with any core values and compassion knows this to be true.
If we honestly ask ourselves, as O’Malley does, “which candidate on whole truly embodies what Christ has taught us,” how can there be any question that it’s Joe Biden? He’s the only man to lead our country and restore it to a state of dignity, morality and decency once again. It’s a shame this column wasn’t published much earlier, well before any votes were cast to allow for wider circulation. For those who have yet to vote, my hope is that O’Malley’s words haven’t come too late.
Ann Travers • University City
