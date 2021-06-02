Letter: Pro-choice defenders’ abortion stand is unreasonable

Regarding “Editorial: Abortion rights are now at the mercy of the most conservative court in modern times.” (May 24): It’s true, as the Editorial Board says, that in 1973 “the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a constitutionally protected right, within reason. The issue has continued to roil America, but strong majorities have consistently said abortion should be legal, with restrictions.”

However, surely the ardent defenders of Roe v. Wade, who now demand that abortion be legal for the entire duration of a pregnancy — with limited restrictions — have gone far beyond that. And it’s not just a few fanatics; a law reducing restrictions has been enacted in New York state, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo had public buildings lit up in celebration.

Since the Editorial Board seems to accept that at least some restrictions on abortion are reasonable, perhaps they should comment on what New York has recently enacted.