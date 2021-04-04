 Skip to main content
Letter: Pro-gun advocates distort intent of Second Amendment
Letter: Pro-gun advocates distort intent of Second Amendment

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "‘Thoughts and prayers’ for some gun sanity" (March 28): In 1991, Warren Burger, the conservative former chief justice of the Supreme Court, said: "The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires."

The Second Amendment, when written, was meant to arm militia against enemies of the state. In no way, shape or form was it written to arm non-militia citizens and definitely did not intend to give citizens the right to own any type of firearm they wanted. How many more young people and unsuspecting citizens need to die before Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner pass a much-needed gun control measure? AR-15s should be banned. 

The United States is known mainly for its guns, not our democracy, our awesome citizens or the melting pot of immigrants who helped settle America. No, we're known for the ease of getting a gun. It seems it's getting harder to vote than to purchase a firearm in this country.

Francine Buerke • St. Louis County 

