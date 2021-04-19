Letter: Pro-gun Republicans live in a wild west fantasy world

Regarding "Indianapolis Fedex shooting; Gunman, 8 others dead" (April 16): The GOP must still think we live in a TV fantasy land of Wyatt Earp, "Gunsmoke" and "The Lone Ranger" regarding guns — that old wild, wild west gun mentality.

Mass shootings don't seem to faze the GOP one bit. They refuse to support any meaningful gun background checks. A great example was the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting last month. The local U.S. congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, showed no emotion and stuck to her hardline Republican stand on guns.

Denver's Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, said the National Rifle Association must be destroyed and driven into the ground. I agree with Watts.

The GOP does not give a damn about public safety. If Republicans did, they would support tough background checks on gun sales, including checking to see if a person is mentally stable enough to own one.