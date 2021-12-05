Letter: ‘Pro-life’ activists deserve new label: ‘The illogicals’

Regarding “Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits” (Dec. 2): The hypocrisy of what I call the Illogicals was on full display last week. On the issue of masks, vaccines and protecting public health, they say (or, more accurately, yell), “My body, my choice.” But when it comes to a pregnant woman’s right to choose what is right for her and her body, this crowd casts her wishes aside. They assert that while it is her body, it is their choice on whether she carries a baby to term — even when her health is at risk and in cases of incest and rape.

Once born, what happens? Are social services in place to help feed the child if needed? Educate her? Provide affordable child care so the parents can work? Nope. The Illogicals have eviscerated the social safety net, labeling it government excess.

They often stress the sanctity of life for the unborn. Ah, but another inconsistency. When that baby becomes a child, attends school and shots are fired, the sanctity of a child’s life becomes an issue of secondary importance to this crowd, taking a back seat to their right to bear arms.