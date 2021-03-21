Letter: ‘Pro-life’ advocates are hypocritical for being pro-gun

Regarding the letter “Abortion is basically a human rights and justice issue” (March 16): If, as the writer claims, abortion is a human rights issue because it is “fundamentally about ending the life of a separate human being,” then the same can be said about the right to own guns. I believe the only purpose of a gun is to take the life of another human being.

Gun activists say that guns save lives, yet, every shooting I hear about is a life taken, not saved, with a gun. If killing with a gun in order to save the shooter’s life is acceptable, it must be equally justifiable for a woman to choose abortion in order to save her own life.

Only women suffer the consequences of pregnancy. Abortion is seldom chosen lightly. Each woman who chooses abortion is usually trying, in some way, to save her own life.

The GOP platform is anti-abortion, yet Republicans strongly advocate for the personal right to own firearms. Its members argue that abortion is killing. Well, gun ownership smacks of killing, too. They bemoan the innocent children lost to abortion, but what about those children killed by guns?