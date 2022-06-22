Letter: Pro-life cause has set woman's rights back 50 years

Regarding "Volunteer pilot group transports its first passenger across state lines to get an abortion" (June 17): In the early 1990’s I told my grandmother I was going to get a graduate degree in finance and statistics. I prattled on about working on the stock exchange floor or owning a multinational company. As I turned around, I was shocked to find her crying. I immediately asked what’s wrong. She just looked at me and said, “It doesn’t even occur to you to limit yourself.”

In 1980, when I entered high school, women made 64 cents for every $1 men made in the same job. When I got out of grad school, it was at 75 cents. Today, it’s stuck at around 84 cents. I always figured I’d live to see the day that women attained parity in the workplace. I’d probably be as old as my grandmother, but I’d be alive to see it.

Yet, as I contemplate the idea that women’s rights are about to be set backwards 50 years, I can’t help but wonder. Has this ever been about the limits we’d place on ourselves? Because, how can we ever attain parity in anything if we’re not even allowed the simple justice of primacy over our own bodies?

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood