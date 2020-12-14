 Skip to main content
Letter: 'Pro-life' justices must see death penalty contradiction
Letter: 'Pro-life' justices must see death penalty contradiction

US carries out rare execution during presidential transition

Protesters line Prairieton Road across from the Federal Execution Chamber, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Terre Haute, Ind. The execution Brandon Bernard, convicted in the 1999 killing of two youth ministers in Texas is scheduled Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)

 Austen Leake

Regarding "US carries out rare execution during presidential transition" (Dec. 11): The events surrounding Brandon Bernard’s recent execution is just another reminder the death penalty needs to be abolished.

I am no expert in the law, but I do have the moral compass to understand putting someone to death does not bring back the victims. We are just adding death to more death. The punishment and emotional effects of an execution do not stop with the inmate. Their family is also affected. An execution produces another grieving family. Grief is an excessive cost to be inflicted among somebody for a crime someone else committed. Hopefully, with a 6 to 3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court can abolish this form of punishment by recognizing the death penalty violates the Eighth Amendment and contradicts any claim of "pro-life" values.

Amanda Michenfelder • Webster Groves

