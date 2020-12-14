Letter: 'Pro-life' justices must see death penalty contradiction

I am no expert in the law, but I do have the moral compass to understand putting someone to death does not bring back the victims. We are just adding death to more death. The punishment and emotional effects of an execution do not stop with the inmate. Their family is also affected. An execution produces another grieving family. Grief is an excessive cost to be inflicted among somebody for a crime someone else committed. Hopefully, with a 6 to 3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court can abolish this form of punishment by recognizing the death penalty violates the Eighth Amendment and contradicts any claim of "pro-life" values.