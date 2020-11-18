Letter: 'Pro-life' Parson offers pro-death pandemic response

Regarding " ‘Virus is winning,’ task force warns as leaders urge Missouri governor to take action " (Nov. 14): In light of increasing cases and deaths, many Missourians expected Gov. Mike Parson to be imposing more coronavirus restrictions. However, he actually relaxed standards. This flies in the face of all advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leaders of other states.

Missouri currently has a positivity rate of 22% or more. Other states are imposing restrictions at 2.2%. How can Parson be so anti-life that he is endangering the welfare of all of his constituents? He is endangering every teacher in the state. We will be facing a major teacher shortage in the coming months, which will have fallout in the coming years. Teacher pay will have to increase in order to attract people to the profession. Gov. Parson must start caring about the lives of Missourians and do something to protect us from this deadly virus. And that includes the danger to my family. Two of us are high-risk, and our family includes a newborn.