Letter: Pro-Trump banners, flags are a warning sign for society
It’s really crazy, but, I see Donald Trump banners, stickers and flags on St. Louis roads, and I make it my mission to let whoever owns the artifacts know that I strongly oppose such displays.

Maybe I’m going crazy, but, I wish to be recalled to the U.S. Army so I can educate my fellow Americans, in any form necessary, that we live in a democracy. The Constitution dictates our ability to live together without meting out carnal justice on others.

A 20th-century man doesn’t wish for blood to be spilled. Unfortunately, a 20th-century man is expecting it. Pray that I’m wrong.

Stephen Casinger • Shrewsbury

Sports