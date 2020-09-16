Letter: Pro-Trump Bill Barr doesn't deserve Catholic award

Once again, the Roman Catholic hierarchy has lost its moral compass. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to receive the Christifideles Laici Award at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast next Wednesday. The award is given “In honor and Gratitude for Fidelity to the Church, Exemplary Selfless and Steadfast Service in the Lord’s Vineyard.” Giving Barr this award is shocking, incomprehensible and scandalous. It's a slap in the face to all law-abiding Catholic citizens.
President Donald Trump is pro-Trump and not "pro-life." It seems Barr is pro-Trump and not pro-Christian, Muslim, Jew, pro-life, etc. Barr should work for all of the people of the United States and not just be Trump's personal lawyer.
I suppose Cardinal Timothy Dolan is glad to be on the Barr team also. Shame on him too.
Anne Harter • Belleville
