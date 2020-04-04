Letter: Pro-Trump fans should list his accomplishments

Regarding “Post-Dispatch needs to print more pro-Trump letters” (March 29): I have seen letters supporting President Donald Trump and since I am no fan of him, I notice these things. I find it interesting that the letter writer wants more uplifting and positive letters regarding Trump, but he failed to include any in his letter. Could he not find anything uplifting or positive to write? How sad.
Mary Turner • Mehlville
