Letter: Pro-Trump lawmakers shame America around the world

Regarding the editorial "The GOP has made pariahs of 17 who confronted Trump. They are heroes." (Feb. 16): As predicted, many of the seven Republican senators who voted guilty in Trump's impeachment trial are now facing the wrath and censure of their base. The evidence presented at trial should have persuaded any reasonably thinking person to find Trump's actions reprehensible and damaging to our democracy.

Granted, I am a Democrat, but I base my opinion not on my political leanings but on the facts of the case. The constitutionality cop-out Sen. Mitch McConnell cited had already been debunked, or else why in the world did the trial even take place?

In any event, those seven senators deserve to be commended. In the face of losing their political advantage, they honored their oath to impartially judge.

I feel that Republicans who cannot even acknowledge the concept of voting their conscience do not really want or value honesty and impartial judgment in their party. That is pathetic and a badge of shame for America around the world.

Rise Schnurman • St. Louis County