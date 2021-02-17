Letter: Pro-Trump senators aren't patriots, they're traitors

Regarding "AP Fact Check: Trump's team glosses over his Jan. 6 tirade" (Feb. 12): The justification used by the 43 Senate Republicans to acquit Donald Trump went beyond moral, ethical or patriotic boundaries.

Bruce Castor, one of Trump's defense lawyers, said every senator was a "patriot." How can someone be a patriot who discounts overwhelming evidence? By their not-guilty vote they pledged their allegiance to Trump, not the flag or America's ideals. Fear of retribution from Trump and the loss of a pampered lifestyle at the public trough is what led to their vote of not guilty. Duty, honor and courage are meaningless to these cowered traitors.

Patriots are those who advance the cause of the republic and honor it. Patriots are willing to die for their country. These senators ought to be looked upon with the same contempt we have for pushers, exploiters and deviates. Being educated and well dressed doesn't always equate to having a moral sense of responsibility and obligation.