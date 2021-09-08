 Skip to main content
Letter: Problems endless for enablers of Texas abortions
Letter: Problems endless for enablers of Texas abortions

Regarding "Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas law" (Sept. 3): I wonder how far-reaching is the circle of those aiding and abetting a woman seeking an abortion. It looks like it starts when the woman gets into a vehicle, perhaps with a driver other than herself. So the vehicle maker has enabled her, and the oil and gas refiner has enabled her, along with the gas station owner. 

If there's a taxi or Uber/Lyft ride, there are even more vehicle manufacturers, oil refiners, etc. How many lawsuits by people without standing (so-called citizen bounty hunters) can sue over one abortion? The courts will be inundated.

All this in a state that now permits open carry, with no permits or training. What could possibly go wrong?

Michael Rubin • St. Louis  

