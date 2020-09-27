Letter: Problems leading to outbreaks in prisons could be easily fixed

The rate of coronavirus infection among incarcerated people is five times higher than it is for the general public. This statistic should concern everyone. While many of us have the privilege to take precautions to protect ourselves from this virus, something needs to be done to help those who can’t.
Inside of prisons, conditions can be horrendous. Obtaining cleaning items as simple as bleach can be incredibly difficult, and often are available only through the black market. Corrections officers will sometimes not wear masks, potentially contributing to virus spread. Additionally, overcrowding means that social distancing measures cannot always be followed. These issues are fixable and need to be prioritized to prevent additional deaths.
Among the solutions, first and foremost, is to depopulate prisons. Removing nonviolent incarcerated people would drastically reduce overcrowding in prisons. Additionally, providing them with opportunities to find jobs or giving them the same $1,200 as much of the general public received to get started would be helpful. Once prison populations are reduced, social distancing would not be such an issue, and cleaning supplies would be able to be stretched further.
Frank Baron • University City
