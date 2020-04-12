Letter: Professionalism lacking in Navy captain’s dismissal

Regarding “Navy boss resigns amid uproar over firing of ship captain” (April 7): A week or so ago I had never heard of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. I doubt many other people had either. I do, however, disagree with those who believe somehow President Donald Trump is at fault. It is Modly who caused the disruption, not Trump.
Modly overstepped the chain of command in his actions. Capt. Brett Crozier certainly bears responsibility for communicating as he did, but if there was fault there, it should have been dealt with through the proper chain of command. Modly made it even worse by traveling to Guam to address the ship’s company saying that Capt. Crozier was either “too naive or too stupid” and inappropriate for command. He later apologized and resigned. As a Naval Academy graduate, he should have demonstrated respect for the chain of command, as well as his fellow Naval Academy graduate, and shown the personal discipline to approach the issues in an adult and professional way.
Joseph E. Devine • St. Louis
