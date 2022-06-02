Letter: Professionals are able to help problem children early

Regarding “Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats” (May 27): I write this as a retired school counselor with 25 years of experience as a counselor at elementary, middle school, and high schools — all in St. Louis County.

I knew many troubled kids in those 25 years who may have had the potential to do violent harm to themselves or others. Ask any teacher and they will tell you they know those students about whom they are most worried and who might become these monsters as early as the second grade.

But in calling these kids “monsters,” it is important to remember several things. One, they are all someone’s child. Two, the resources to help such kids are in short supply or often don’t exist at all. Three, when school districts cut budgets, counselors, social workers, and others in the school who could intervene to help troubled kids are the first personnel whose jobs they cut to save district money.

I intervened in such situations, getting their families the help needed to make positive changes. But finding reputable sources of mental health and family counseling is very difficult, even when everyone involved is willing and financially able.

School districts need money to hire more counselors, not to buy more guns.

Cathy Marek • Chesterfield