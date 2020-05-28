Letter: Professors are working tirelessly for online students

Regarding “University of Missouri among colleges sued for tuition refunds after coronavirus shutdown” (May 21): To the students and lawyers who are suing universities over their pandemic response, I say this: Shame on you. Every university professor has had to adapt for online lectures, labs, meetings and tutoring. To claim that it’s not fair to make students pay for services not provided, and to allege you didn’t receive what you paid for, is ludicrous.
As a parent with a high school student, college student, and college professor at home for the past two months, I have a multifaceted perspective. With all three vying for internet bandwidth, silence during Zoom meetings, online instruction, exams, text and phone conversations, our household was thrown into a maze of challenge, frustration and exhaustion.
My college professor's days begin early and end late. He is always available to answer students’ questions and is in constant interaction with his peers and dean. Plus, he may soon undergo a pay cut or furlough. Some college employees are losing their jobs.
So, please do not tell a professor (or spouse) that college students shouldn’t pay for services not provided. I’d invite you to spend a month in our home to observe otherwise. But please wear your mask.
Jean Falter Jenner • Columbia, Mo.
