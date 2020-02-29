Letter: Program constructs power lines, not windmills
Regarding the Blake Hurst guest column “Proposed wind-power transmission line threatens our property rights” (Feb. 19): What I took from that article was they are proposing to run transmission lines across Missouri to take the power produced by wind turbines located further west. I did not think they were proposing to put hundreds of giant wind turbines across private property of Missouri landowners.

I see large transmission lines going across farms everywhere. How else can they get the electricity produced either by a coal powered plant, nuclear plant or wind turbines to other locations? We need the electricity.

The farmers can still farm their land under these lines.

Jolly Ann Whitener • St. Peters

