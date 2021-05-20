Letter: Program encourages people to walk, explore St. Louis

I used mass transit a lot growing up in St. Louis. Then in 2006, I learned about Citizens for Modern Transit and the Ten Toes walking program. It provides area older adults — and other interested individuals — the ability to better familiarize themselves with walking and using public transit to get around town and explore St. Louis’ cultural hotspots. I am now one of the charter walk leaders. I love walking throughout the metropolitan area with a group of people who have become my friends and exploring all the MetroBus and MetroLink routes.

I have never been uncomfortable with riding transit. In fact, I have encountered many helpful strangers along the way. I love using transit to get to baseball games so I can avoid driving and parking.

Members of my group routinely tell me they have learned so much discovering great places to walk, eat and be entertained. Friendships have been made. I encourage others to get involved with the Ten Toes program. The walkers are very welcoming, and no one is left to walk alone or is left behind.

Mary Fran Balmer • St. Louis