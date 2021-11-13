Letter: Progressives disruptive at ward-redistricting meetings

Regarding " Latest St. Louis draft map evens disparities among ward populations " (Nov. 10): After watching the St. Louis aldermanic redistricting panel meetings on YouTube, I am disheartened by the disrespectful tone of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and am worried about how it is being accepted as a norm.

Progressives seem to have become the gatekeepers of morality and are self-proclaimed experts on equality, but I believe that their intolerance for anyone with different ideas has created a toxic environment in politics. These recent public hearings serve as an example for where we are at in local politics.

In my opinion, there was a refusal to acknowledge the facts presented by the Legislation Committee. Those facts being that they only had a couple of months to get started due to late arriving census data, and that this map is just a draft. The most disturbing aspect of these meetings was the accusation from white progressives that the committee is failing to address racial inequities. I am stunned that white progressives accuse Black leaders, who have been fighting for their communities for decades, of not addressing racial inequalities and not caring. It is my hope that the conversation in local politics becomes more inclusive and civil.