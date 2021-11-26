Letter: Prohibit reelections if US government shuts down again

Regarding “House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default” (Oct. 12): America’s debt ceiling is due to be raised again by Dec. 15, and we are overdue for a mechanism to motivate Congress to work as a team.

In 2011, legendary investor Warren Buffett claimed he could eliminate the deficit in five minutes. Buffett stated, “You just pass a law that says that any time there’s a deficit of more than three percent of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for reelection.”

In the spirit of Buffett’s idea, the American public deserves not to be failed by the same group more than once. If the government shuts down or the debt ceiling is breached for any reason, every member of Congress should be prohibited from running for reelection. While shortsighted partisan behavior fuels political drama and fundraising emails, the American public endures disrupted services or the prospect of Social Security benefits, military salaries, and other bills going unpaid.