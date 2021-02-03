 Skip to main content
Letter: Proof of evolution is illustrated by coronavirus mutations
Letter: Proof of evolution is illustrated by coronavirus mutations

Regarding “Dr. Fauci discusses how variants can affect vaccine efficacy” (Jan. 29): I really do envy the confidence of those of our fellow citizens who still refuse to wear masks and pooh-pooh the threats of the coronavirus. I’m concerned for their health, but there’s something more that worries me. Their firm rejection of science in these matters means they are also part of that contingent of thinkers who still deny the facts of evolution. If they end up paying the price, what may lay them low are those undeniable facts.

The media labels these new forms of the virus as variants or strains. They omit mentioning the word evolution. But these variants provide living, daily proof that Charles Darwin got it right: Evolution keeps happening. If a microscopic virus can acquire new forms and grow new features from week to week, why could not our species undergo the same process, even though it may take centuries? Looks like our current “variant” species — homo sapiens — has yet to evolve the respect for science we’ll need for our survival.

Jamie Spencer • Des Peres

