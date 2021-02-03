Letter: Proof of evolution is illustrated by coronavirus mutations

Regarding “Dr. Fauci discusses how variants can affect vaccine efficacy” (Jan. 29): I really do envy the confidence of those of our fellow citizens who still refuse to wear masks and pooh-pooh the threats of the coronavirus. I’m concerned for their health, but there’s something more that worries me. Their firm rejection of science in these matters means they are also part of that contingent of thinkers who still deny the facts of evolution. If they end up paying the price, what may lay them low are those undeniable facts.