Letter: Prop D would disenfranchise the already disenfranchised
Letter: Prop D would disenfranchise the already disenfranchised

Regarding the editorial "Our recommendations on four St. Louis city ballot propositions" (Oct. 8): Proposition D would negatively affect the rights of St. Louis voters. This proposal would effectively disenfranchise any candidate who is not a part of the majority party. Voters deserve better. Our city has always respected the voting rights of citizens, and this proposition effectively negates that. As a collective body, the St. Louis Republican Party most strenuously stands in opposition to Prop D. We strongly advise voters to reject this proposition without fail.

Dan Scott • St. Louis

17th Ward Republican committeeman

