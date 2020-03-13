Letter: Prop P took advantage of county voters’ goodwill

Regarding “St. Louis County’s Prop P is already projected to run in the red, officials say” (March 3): Many St. Louis County voters who voted for Prop P were under the impression that its passage would result in pay increases for our police, firefighters and first responders. It has now come to light that everybody (jail guards, security, technicians) are all tapping into this fund, which we have been told is now about tapped out. What a money grab.
Shame on the elected leaders on the St. Louis County Council, both Republicans and Democrats, for allowing this to happen and taking advantage of the goodwill of the voters.
I have a question for county leaders: My grandson is a patrol boy at the school he attends; can he qualify for Prop P funds?
Richard Wehner • Affton