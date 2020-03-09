Letter: Prop P was supposed to go for police officers' pay

Regarding “St. Louis County’s Prop P is already projected to run in the red, officials say” (March 3): This article was perplexing. My family got out and voted for Prop P because we felt our state was an embarrassment as it relates to wages for the police, who put their life on the line everyday to keep all of us safe.
My recollection of “the sell” on this initiative was solely for police officer wages. I don’t remember the other uses of this tax mentioned by reporter Jeremy Kohler, such as: expenditures to analyze the bill by the St. Louis County Council, the Civilian Workforce group, the crime lab staff, police cars, computers, uniforms, equipment, the prosecuting attorney, body cameras, gunshot detection equipment, justice services, family court, and the St. Louis County Counselor.
It sounds like this was a run-of-the-mill tax increase for the numerous counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area. A completely disingenuous outing for the politicians behind this effort. More or less a lie, a bait and switch that P.T. Barnum would have been proud of.
The reason why politicians earn low approval ratings is summed up by this Prop P issue. I voted to give a raise to the men and women in blue, not all the things stuffed surreptitiously down the throats of the voters.
Don’t hold your breath for passage the next time a similar tax increase is put before us.
Charles Decker • Eureka