Letter: Prop S for school improvements will come at high cost

St. Louis Public Schools

A sign advertising jobs for safety officers and custodians is seen at at St. Louis Public Schools property on July 20. Proposition S seeks voter approval for borrowing to improve school building safety and quality.

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Darlene Green and F.X. Daly’s guest column “Like an old home, St. Louis Public Schools need an uplift with Prop S” (July 27): I recognize the critical importance of a good education. But I cannot support taking out a bond to fund a $160 million loan that voters approved through Proposition S on Tuesday. Bond is not free money. Taxpayers will have to pay back the money, although the loan repayment will not add to existing tax bills. Why assume this debt when St. Louis has millions of unspent, tax-free funds that we must spend or lose? What better use for these funds than educating our children?

Sue Kelly • St. Louis

