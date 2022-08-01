Letter: Prop V might benefit legislative branch, weaken executive

Regarding the editorial “We recommend yes votes on county Props A, M and V, and city Props S and F” (July 27): In the framing of the U.S. Constitution, the Founders created the separate powers of executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. This model has not produced perfect governance, but no better format has emerged in the past 233 years. The separate powers concept has been copied in all 50 States and in most counties and cities.

As the former mayor of Florissant, I know our city is a few years older than the U.S. Constitution and has operated under a strong full-time mayor, home-rule form of governance since 1963. Many other municipalities use the manager-model, which sometimes muddies who is actually in charge, especially in a crisis. In Florissant, people know exactly where the buck stops. When I was the chief executive, I had to defend challenges from a legislative branch vying for power. My chief ally was the Florissant city charter.

St. Louis County Proposition V would, in my opinion, weaken the county charter by taking power away from the county executive and give it to the legislative branch, potentially eroding the balance of power. I plan to vote against Prop V.

Tom Schneider • Florissant