Letter: Proposed banning of books sets a dangerous precedent

I have heard reports recently of Republicans or conservative groups trying to rewrite history by removing books from libraries that contain accounts of slaves and depictions of how their lives were harmed and opportunities denied to them. The examination of these practices, as understood by most of us, is to make us all aware of how it came about and is called critical race theory. Whether it is taught or discussed in studies at high school or university levels, some people don’t want it to be examined because they’ve decided that it can be harmful to white folks’ self-esteem. Therefore, all of us should just pretend it didn’t happen.

Now we have a Republican state legislator in Texas, Matt Krause, who has a list of 850 books that he wants removed from libraries because he says they might make students uncomfortable due to their subjects of race or sexuality. Krause has referred to critical race theory and gender identity in the past, so I assume this is what he objects to.