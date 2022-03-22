 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Proposed bill would limit absentee ballot applications

To receive an absentee ballot in Missouri, residents must first submit an application to their local election office with a reason for the request. The League of Women Voters often shares request forms with older voters, those with disabilities and others who might be eligible to use an absentee ballot. Now a bill pending in the Missouri House would make that a crime.

Missouri House Bill 1455 would prohibit local election authorities as well as the league and other civic engagement organizations from offering a Missouri voter an unsolicited absentee ballot application. This bill threatens anyone distributing forms to voters who don’t request one with a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The proposed legislation would restrict applications for absentee ballots, not the actual ballots. There is no reason for this restriction. Ballots are protected by Missouri’s election laws, which require notarization of absentee ballots (with an exception for chronic illness). Missouri makes it harder to vote and has more safeguards against election fraud than most other states.

The League of Women Voters believes that our elected officials should work to make voting easier for Missourians, not more difficult. Our society is better when more citizens are participating in our democracy.

Marilyn McLeod • Columbia, Mo.  

