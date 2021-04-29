 Skip to main content
Letter: Proposed curriculum is politically distorted and incomplete
Regarding "Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches statehouse, Webster Groves" (April 22): The proposed 1619 Project school curriculum is loaded with distorted information.

Question: What is it trying to "sell" to our children? Answer, in my opinion: That racism was the motivation behind the founding of our country. No need to study the foundations of our freedoms — such ideas as all men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, governments are instituted among men to secure these rights, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, and so on. Additionally, from the way I interpret it: No need to study the ideas behind the Civil War fought to defeat slavery with 600,000 dead. No need to study the great speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King and how he used nonviolence to advance civil rights progress.

Complete and accurate history is what belongs in the classroom, not what I fear is political indoctrination.

Jerry Jacobsmeyer • St. Louis

