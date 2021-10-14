Letter: Proposed gas station further erodes Grand Avenue

Regarding "Despite plan calling for ‘signature development,’ SLU sells prime Midtown land to QuikTrip" (Oct. 9): How much longer will St. Louis allow St. Louis University to continue destroying Grand Avenue's character as an urban boulevard?

First they demolished the attractive historic building at the northeast corner of Grand and Lindell and, instead of siting a signature university building at this entrance to the Grand Center Arts District, they perpetuated the void with a dog park and a pathetic attempt at a sculpture garden.

Next, the university created a gigantic sod farm at the intersection of Grand and Chouteau. And now they have condemned the prominent site at Grand and Lafayette, diagonally across from Reservoir Park, to life as an enormous QuikTrip convenience store. Shame on St. Louis University.

William Seibert • St. Louis