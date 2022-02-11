Letter: Proposed legislation would boost gun dangers even higher

Regarding the editorial “’Murder-Protection Act’ would make it harder to enforce Missouri gun crimes” (Feb. 2): What the heck is going on in Jefferson City? Senate Bill 666, so aptly named, has got to be the handiwork of the devil himself. A presumption of self-defense in basically all gun homicides? To me, it sounds illegal or at least immoral, and gives the criminal more rights than the victim. How can one assume self-defense in every single instance? In my opinion, it would just keep making St. Louis even more dangerous, as if that’s possible.