Letter: Proposed legislation would boost gun dangers even higher

Regarding the editorial “’Murder-Protection Act’ would make it harder to enforce Missouri gun crimes” (Feb. 2): What the heck is going on in Jefferson City? Senate Bill 666, so aptly named, has got to be the handiwork of the devil himself. A presumption of self-defense in basically all gun homicides? To me, it sounds illegal or at least immoral, and gives the criminal more rights than the victim. How can one assume self-defense in every single instance? In my opinion, it would just keep making St. Louis even more dangerous, as if that’s possible.
If for some ungodly reason this legislation becomes law, every single Missouri lawmaker should be voted out. They are supposed to be working for us and work in our best interests, not kill us off.
Also, I have zero respect for the Republicans running for the U.S. Senate, so I believe I will write in my own name as a candidate. At least I have some common sense, and I care about the lives of my fellow Missourians.
People are also reading…
Jerry Hutter • Florissant