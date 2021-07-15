 Skip to main content
Letter: Prosecute serious criminals, start by denying bail
Letter: Prosecute serious criminals, start by denying bail

"Hey, we going downtown" yells one detainee as sheriff deputies transfer a group of detainees into buses and a van that departed the Medium Security Institution, the city jail commonly known as the workhouse and brought them to the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

If we could get a running list of the judges who routinely release serious criminals on low or no bail, maybe some of them would think twice about letting these repeat offenders out. Also, we need to hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner responsible for not prosecuting harmful crimes. That is the only way to keep our city safe.

Teddy Gruener • Ballwin

