Letter: Prosecute Trump; don’t pardon him like Nixon was

I disagree with Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis attorney has early advice for new president: Remember Watergate era” (Jan. 22). I was an assistant Watergate special prosecutor for the obstruction trial of President Richard Nixon’s top aides in which he was named a co-conspirator. We were prevented from indicting Nixon when President Gerald Ford pardoned him, so I understand the impact of issuing a pardon and moving on.

I do not think Ford was right then, but even if he had been, the crimes of President Donald Trump are so much more heinous than Nixon’s that it would be wrong to pardon Trump now. Nixon did not seek to overthrow a free and fair election or our constitutional processes. Nixon obstructed justice. He did not incite violent insurrection by domestic terrorists loyal to him in an effort to destroy our democracy.