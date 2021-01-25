Letter: Prosecute Trump; don’t pardon him like Nixon was

I disagree with Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis attorney has early advice for new president: Remember Watergate era” (Jan. 22). I was an assistant Watergate special prosecutor for the obstruction trial of President Richard Nixon’s top aides in which he was named a co-conspirator. We were prevented from indicting Nixon when President Gerald Ford pardoned him, so I understand the impact of issuing a pardon and moving on.
I do not think Ford was right then, but even if he had been, the crimes of President Donald Trump are so much more heinous than Nixon’s that it would be wrong to pardon Trump now. Nixon did not seek to overthrow a free and fair election or our constitutional processes. Nixon obstructed justice. He did not incite violent insurrection by domestic terrorists loyal to him in an effort to destroy our democracy.
Trump must be held accountable by conviction in the Senate on the article of impeachment recently passed in the House (which is not pardonable) and by criminal and civil penalties at the state and federal level based on evidence to be presented and judged. Had Nixon been prosecuted, Trump would have known presidential actions have consequences and, as a result, might have spared us the damage and divide he has created. There will be no healing without recognition of his crimes and accountability for his wrongdoing.