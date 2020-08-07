You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Prosecutors need to be held accountable as well
Bell announces charges on officers

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell speaks at a press conference outside the Office of The Prosecuting Attorney in Clayton on Friday, July 24, 2020. The office said they are charging two Velda City police officers with 1st-degree assault and armed criminal action for a traffic stop that resulted in gunfire on February 25, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding “St. Louis County prosecutor reopened Michael Brown shooting case but won’t charge Darren Wilson” (July 31): St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said laws that offer police greater protection than that of regular citizens need to be examined and possibly changed. He, like other reform prosecutors, including St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, have repeatedly talked about greater accountability for police officers.

How about for prosecutors? I suggest he and other reform prosecutors start with themselves. Lead by example. Eliminate prosecutorial immunity. If we truly want to reform the system, let’s start at the top. Let’s hold prosecutors accountable for their decisions and actions. Not just at the ballot box, but in both civil and criminal courts.

This has been suggested by some true reformers, like federal judge Frederic Block and the Marshall Project. Interestingly, I have yet to hear either Bell or Gardner suggest that they be held more accountable.

Terence Niehoff • St. Louis

Criminal Defense Attorney

