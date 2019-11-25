Regarding “Ho, ho, no? Reconsidering store credit cards at the holidays” (Nov. 11): Typically, when you sign up for one of these cards, you are offered a discount on your purchase, which can seem like a great way to save money. This article made me think of seniors, especially those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, who sometimes use poor judgment or make bad decisions when it comes to spending.
As an Alzheimer’s Association support group facilitator, I know firsthand that some people with memory problems may be more likely to make unnecessary purchases and to sign up for credit cards without considering the consequences. They may not tell anyone if they are having money problems because they don’t want their family to think that they can’t make their own decisions or take care of their own bill paying.
This holiday shopping season, I encourage you to think about ways to protect loved ones who might be at risk for making poor financial decisions by helping them review their finances, or offering to help with shopping and bill paying. To learn more about how you can support a loved one living with dementia, please visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or call their helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
Kristen Conard • St. Louis County