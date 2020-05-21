Letter: Protecting others could be your best self-defense

As leaders at all levels and individual business owners consider how to safely reopen, there are two facts to remember. The first is that the coronavirus can spread from person to person in the air we all breathe. Distance and length of time in proximity change how fast that spread happens. The second is that people who are infected can spread the virus before they know they are infected or without even ever knowing they are infected. Any people you see, whether you know them or not, may be carriers. Keep these two facts in mind the next time you stand in line at a store with another person six feet away. Keep this in mind before you rush out to parks or go back to work.
The fact that you could get infected, not know it, and spread the virus to your family, friends and co-workers should make you take precautions. Be mindful of those around you. Look out so that you don’t risk infecting others, and you will also greatly reduce the chances of becoming sick yourself. In this case, looking out for others around you is also the best defense for yourself.
Governments can lift all the restrictions, but it won’t change how the virus behaves. You may not feel the effect of the virus if you get infected, but you may end up killing someone near you. Don’t be responsible for that. Be considerate of others and wear a mask.
Paul Winter • Rock Hill
